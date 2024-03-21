Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Getting the start in left field and batting ninth, Kelenic had his first multi-hit performance of the spring. The 24-year-old outfielder is batting just .111 (5-for-45) in Grapefruit League action with zero extra-base hits and a 4:12 BB:K, but four of his five hits have come since March 10. Kelenic was making some swing adjustments this spring, so a slow start is somewhat excusable, but Atlanta added Adam Duvall last week and the veteran represents a real threat to the former Mariner's playing time. Kelenic will open the season on the strong side of a platoon with Duvall in left field.