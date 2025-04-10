Kelenic isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Left-hander Jesus Luzardo will toe the slab for Philadelphia on Thursday, so the lefty-hitting Kelenic will begin the game on the bench. While he rests, Bryan De La Cruz, Michael Harris and Stuart Fairchild will start across the outfield for Atlanta.
