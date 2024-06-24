Share Video

Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

He took Nestor Cortes deep for a solo shot in the third inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Kelenic extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the blast, and over that stretch he's slashing .317/.356/.585 with three of his seven homers on the season.

