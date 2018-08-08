Hursh was outrighted to Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

This move cast Hursh off the Braves 40-man roster. He hasn't appeared in a big-league game this season, instead spending a majority of this season at the Triple-A level. Across 39 games with Gwinnett, he logged a 3.98 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 45 strikeouts in 52 innings.

