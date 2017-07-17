Braves' Jason Hursh: Returns to minors
Hursh was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
The 25-year-old reliever will return to the minors now that both Sean Rodriguez and Danny Santana are back from the DL. Hursh didn't make a single appearance during this most recent cup of coffee in the big leagues, but his strong showing earlier in the season could help him jump back into Atlanta's bullpen later in the summer.
