Braves' Jason Hursh: Returns to Triple-A
Hursh was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Hursh's fifth stint in the majors in 2017 was a rough one, as he pitched five innings over three appearances and allowed five runs on eight hits. The 25-year-old found some success with the Braves' bullpen in June, so Hursh will likely get another chance this season, at the very least when rosters expand at the end of August.
