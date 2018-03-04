Braves' Jason Hursh: Sent to minors
Hursh was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
Hursh made nine appearances at the major league level last year, and despite a 5.06 ERA, the results were much better than his previous brief stint in the majors. He'll open the year again in the minors, but could always be called upon as a bullpen depth option.
