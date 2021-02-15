Kipnis signed with Atlanta on Monday, the veteran announced on his personal Twitter page.
The deal is a minor-league one which includes an invitation to big-league camp, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, though there's seemingly a strong chance Kipnis will be able to win a roster spot. The 33-year-old's star days are long behind him, but he had a solid season last year for his hometown Cubs, producing an above-average batting line (.237/.341/.404) for the first time since 2016. He's not someone a contender would want to turn to for everyday at-bats at this stage of his career, but he should be a capable backup and injury fill-in as long as he ages gracefully.