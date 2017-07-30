Motte (back) began a rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Motte has missed the past two weeks with the back strain. Expect him to make another one or two rehab appearances before making his return at some point in early August.

