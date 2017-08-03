Motte (back) could return to the Braves on Friday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Motte has been on the disabled list since the All-Star break with a back strain, but was able to make two rehab appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett over the past week. It appears likely that the 25-year-old returns to the bullpen prior to Friday's series opener with Miami, settling back into a high-leverage role with the club.