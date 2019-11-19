Play

De La Cruz's contract was selected by the Braves on Tuesday.

De La Cruz made his debut in Double-A last season, and he recorded a 3.83 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 87 innings at that level. While his development is progressing nicely, his addition to the 40-man roster is likely only to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. The 22-year-old will likely return to the minors to begin the 2020 season.

