De La Cruz gave up four hits and two walks while striking out a season-high 10 over six scoreless innings for Double-A Mississippi on Sunday.

The 22-year-old started the season at Low-A but has roared through the Atlanta system, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 95:35 K:BB through 95.1 innings across three levels. An international signing in 2015, De La Cruz has bulked up since then and smoothed out his delivery, allowing him to routinely sit at 95 mph with his fastball, and his slider has the look of a true plus pitch. His changeup is also developing nicely, giving him a strong chance of sticking in the rotation all the way to the majors. He's still somewhat under the radar, but De La Cruz profiles as a future mid-rotation starter, adding to the organization's wealth of pitching prospects.