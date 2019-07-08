Braves' Jasseel De La Cruz: Fans 10 for Mississippi
De La Cruz gave up four hits and two walks while striking out a season-high 10 over six scoreless innings for Double-A Mississippi on Sunday.
The 22-year-old started the season at Low-A but has roared through the Atlanta system, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 95:35 K:BB through 95.1 innings across three levels. An international signing in 2015, De La Cruz has bulked up since then and smoothed out his delivery, allowing him to routinely sit at 95 mph with his fastball, and his slider has the look of a true plus pitch. His changeup is also developing nicely, giving him a strong chance of sticking in the rotation all the way to the majors. He's still somewhat under the radar, but De La Cruz profiles as a future mid-rotation starter, adding to the organization's wealth of pitching prospects.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...