Atlanta optioned De La Cruz to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
De La Cruz and fellow right-handed reliever Victor Arano were both send back to the farm following Sunday's series finale with the Phillies. The 23-year-old De La Cruz, who didn't appear in a game during his brief stint in the majors, will likely transition back into a starting role as he heads to Gwinnett.
More News
-
Braves' Jasseel De La Cruz: Recalled by Atlanta•
-
Braves' Jasseel De La Cruz: Demoted to alternate site•
-
Braves' Jasseel De La Cruz: Earns first callup•
-
Braves' Jasseel De La Cruz: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Jasseel De La Cruz: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Braves' Jasseel De La Cruz: Fans 10 for Mississippi•