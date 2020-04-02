Braves' Jasseel De La Cruz: Sent to Triple-A
The Braves optioned De La Cruz to Triple-A Gwinnett on March 6.
De La Cruz was part of the Braves' first wave of 40-man-roster players that was sent back to minor-league camp. The move came as little surprise, as the 22-year-old has yet to pitch at the Triple-A level. He split the 2019 season between three levels, spending the bulk of the campaign at Double-A Mississippi, where he posted a 3.83 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Scherzer
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...
-
Strategies for the third base position
Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first....
-
Strategies for the second base position
Second base is an interesting position of speedsters and upside plays, but the number of "safe"...