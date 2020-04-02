Play

The Braves optioned De La Cruz to Triple-A Gwinnett on March 6.

De La Cruz was part of the Braves' first wave of 40-man-roster players that was sent back to minor-league camp. The move came as little surprise, as the 22-year-old has yet to pitch at the Triple-A level. He split the 2019 season between three levels, spending the bulk of the campaign at Double-A Mississippi, where he posted a 3.83 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 innings.

