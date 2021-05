Flaa was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Orioles earlier in May, and he'll now receive his first big-league chance with his new team. Flaa's lone appearance in Baltimore was his major-league debut, and he delivered 1.1 scoreless innings with two walks and one strikeout. He should fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen for Atlanta.