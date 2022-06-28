Atlanta transferred Jackson's (lat) rehab assignment Tuesday from the rookie-level Florida Complex League to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Jackson heads to Gwinnett after he worked two innings between two appearances in the FCL on Thursday and Monday, with the right-hander giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit and no walks while striking out one. Since he's been on the shelf all season with a right lat strain, Jackson will likely make multiple appearances at Gwinnett before Atlanta considers activating him from the 60-day injured list.