Jackson was sent from San Francisco to Atlanta in exchange for cash or a player to be named later Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jackson recorded a 3.74 ERA in 21.2 innings for the Giants last season, with his 31.1 percent strikeout rate largely offsetting a high 13.3 percent walk rate and a low 27.1 percent groundball rate. He shouldn't be pitching in high-leverage situations, but he could fill a middle-relief role in Atlanta as long as he doesn't regress too much in his age-34 season.