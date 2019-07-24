Braves' Jeremy Walker: Getting first big-league callup

The Braves plan to select Walker's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of Wednesday's game against the Royals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

A 2016 fifth-round pick, Walker will get his first taste of the big leagues after shining in relief between stops at Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi this season. Over 69.2 innings between the two affiliates, the right-hander has posted a 2.84 ERA and 71:8 K:BB while going 7-for-7 in save chances. He'll likely work in lower-leverage spots initially for Atlanta.