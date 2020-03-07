Braves' Jeremy Walker: Out with shoulder injury
Walker tweaked his shoulder earlier in camp and does not have a timetable to return to games, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
He will need to rebuild his arm strength once he is cleared to resume throwing, so it sounds like he will open the year on the injured list. Walker logged 9.1 innings in the majors last season and would have had a chance to make the 26-man roster as a low-leverage reliever if he were healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Time to move Aaron Judge down
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.