Walker tweaked his shoulder earlier in camp and does not have a timetable to return to games, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

He will need to rebuild his arm strength once he is cleared to resume throwing, so it sounds like he will open the year on the injured list. Walker logged 9.1 innings in the majors last season and would have had a chance to make the 26-man roster as a low-leverage reliever if he were healthy.