Walker was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Walker has thrown only 6.1 big-league innings this season, but he'll join the Braves as part of the September roster expansion. The 24-year-old had a 3.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB over 22.2 innings with Gwinnett.

