Blevins was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Blevins was added to the 40-man roster at the end of April, but he'll head to the waiver wire after getting shelled for four runs over one inning in his last appearance April 7 against the Dodgers. Jesse Biddle (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list and Wes Parsons was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in corresponding moves.