Blevins' contract was selected by the Braves on Sunday.

Blevins failed to break camp with the Athletics but will head straight to the Braves' big-league roster after being acquired for cash or a player to be named later Sunday. Wes Parsons was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move, with Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

