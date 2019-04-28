Blevins was acquired by the Braves on Sunday in exchange for cash or a player to be named, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blevins was pitching at Triple-A Las Vegas this season and had compiled a 1.69 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 10.2 innings. He'll head to Atlanta to serve as depth in a struggling bullpen, though if he doesn't land on the major-league squad immediately he has an opt-out clause in his deal for the end of May.