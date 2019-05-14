Biddle (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Biddle landed on the injured list near the end of April with a right groin strain, but after completing his rehab stint, he'll return to the big leagues. Jerry Blevins has been designated for assignment and Kyle Wright was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in corresponding moves.

