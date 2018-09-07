Braves' Jesse Biddle: Blows save
Biddle allowed two earned runs on three hits to blow the save Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
With both Dan Winkler and A.J. Minter -- the two pitchers who had previously appeared to be the favorites to record saves for the Braves -- getting roughed up on Wednesday, Biddle was called upon in the ninth inning to close out a two-run lead. However, he allowed a leadoff double that eventually came around to score and a solo home run to Paul Goldschmidt to blow the save chance. It was only Biddle's fourth save opportunity of the season, and now that he has converted only one successfully it appears unlikely that he will see many more chances in the closer role this season.
