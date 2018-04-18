Braves' Jesse Biddle: Called up to majors
Biddle was called up to the majors Wednesday.
Biddle will replace Jose Ramirez in the bullpen after Ramirez was placed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. Biddle was a first-round pick by the Phillies back in 2010 but suffered a long run of bad luck, including a hailstorm-related concussion in 2014 and Tommy John surgery in 2015. Converted to a reliever post-surgery, Biddle tossed 49.2 innings with a 2.90 ERA in 2017 for Double-A Mississippi and had yet to give up a run in 6.1 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett so far in 2018.
