Biddle was called up to the majors Wednesday.

Biddle will replace Jose Ramirez in the bullpen after Ramirez was placed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. Biddle was a first-round pick by the Phillies back in 2010 but suffered a long run of bad luck, including a hailstorm-related concussion in 2014 and Tommy John surgery in 2015. Converted to a reliever post-surgery, Biddle tossed 49.2 innings with a 2.90 ERA in 2017 for Double-A Mississippi and had yet to give up a run in 6.1 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett so far in 2018.