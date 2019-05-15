Biddle was designated for assignment by the Braves on Wednesday.

Biddle slumped to a 5.40 ERA with a poor 11:10 K:BB in 11.2 innings of work this season. Factoring in his performances from last season, he still has a perfectly respectable 3.46 career ERA in 75.1 innings, which may be good enough for another team to claim the 27-year-old lefty despite his current struggles.

