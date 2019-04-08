Braves' Jesse Biddle: Fails to record out
Biddle surrendered hits to the only two batters he faced in Sunday's win over the Marlins.
The left-hander gave up singles to Miguel Rojas and Martin Prado to lead off the eighth inning, but Biddle was rescued by Wes Parsons to avoid taking any damage to his ERA. It's the first outing this season in which Biddle hasn't recorded a strikeout, and his 5:0 K:BB through 5.2 innings is solid. The 27-year-old will continue working in middle relief for the Braves, a role that likely won't afford him much fantasy value, even in formats that reward holds.
