Braves' Jesse Biddle: Gets win in MLB debut Saturday
Biddle made his big-league debut Saturday, walking one in a scoreless ninth inning to get the win in a 4-3 victory over the Mets.
It's been a long, winding road to the majors for the 2010 first-round pick, but Biddle was rewarded for his perseverance when the Braves scored twice in the bottom of the ninth off Mets closer Jeurys Familia. Biddle seems to be taking well to his new bullpen role, posting a 2.57 ERA and 61:17 K:BB in 56 innings over the last two seasons in the minors, but the left-hander's role in the Atlanta bullpen likely won't afford him too many opportunities to generate fantasy value.
