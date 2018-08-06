Braves' Jesse Biddle: Notches first save
Biddle tossed a scoreless 10th inning, allowing one hit as he picked up the save Sunday against the Mets.
Biddle allowed the tying run to reach base on a leadoff double, but he managed to slam the door as the Braves took the series finale. Through 37 relief appearances this season, he owns a 2.30 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 42 strikeouts and six holds over 43 innings. Biddle should continue to be deployed in mid-to-high leverage situations moving forward.
