Biddle (groin) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in one-third of an inning in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old reliever missed about two-and-a-half weeks with the injury, and struggled in a lopsided game. Biddle is 0-1 on the year with a 5.40 ERA after the poor relief appearance.

More News
Our Latest Stories