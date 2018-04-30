Braves' Jesse Biddle: Strikes out five in two innings
Biddle recorded five strikeouts over two hitless innings of relief in the Braves' 10-1 win over the Phillies on Sunday.
Biddle turned in quite the performance against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010, with only one of the seven batters he faced on the afternoon reaching base. The lefty also made an impact at the dish, recording an RBI double in his first MLB at-bat in the top of the ninth. With Biddle having spun 6.1 scoreless innings over his first four appearances with Atlanta, it looks as though he could stick around in the big leagues longer than initially expected.
