Biddle struck out eight hitters over three shutout frames of relief Saturday in the Braves' 5-3 win over the Nationals in 14 innings. He yielded a hit and two walks in the outing.

Biddle nearly put himself on the hook for the loss after loading the bases with two outs in the 11th inning, but he struck out Juan Soto to escape the frame unscathed. He avoided trouble the rest of the afternoon, riding his three-pitch mix to a career-high strikeout total. The 26-year-old seems to have found a niche as a long man in the Atlanta bullpen, as he's posted a solid 2.70 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB in 20 innings.