Chavez had his contract selected by Atlanta to start Thursday's game at Cincinnati and is expected to pitch 2-3 innings, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has primarily worked as a reliever over the past three seasons, but he'll start Thursday's contest as manager Brian Snitker employs a bullpen game. Chavez struggled in 18 appearances for Texas last year with a 6.88 ERA, but he's pitched well at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2021 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 20 innings.