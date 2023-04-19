Chavez struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning Tuesday to record his seventh hold of the season in an 8-1 win over the Padres.

Atlanta scored six of its eight runs in the final two frames, erasing a potential save situation, but Chavez still collected his league-leading seventh hold, tying him with the Mets' Brooks Raley. The 39-year-old Chavez has had a remarkable start to the season, posting a 0.00 ERA and 9:1 K:BB through nine innings and 10 appearances, but he's been able to work his way into a high-leverage role in part due to injuries to Raisel Iglesias (shoulder), Collin McHugh (shoulder) and Tyler Matzek (elbow). Once the Atlanta bullpen gets healthier, and Chavez's numbers begin to tumble back down to earth, he figures to fade back into middle relief.