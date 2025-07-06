Atlanta selected Chavez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Chavez will regain a spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster for the third time this season, as he had previously elected free agency and re-signed with the organization on minor-league deals after being designated for assignment on two occasions in April. Since re-signing on his latest minor-league deal May 1, the 41-year-old righty has pitched well for Gwinnett, logging a 2.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB in 24.1 innings. He'll likely fill a middle-relief role for Atlanta.