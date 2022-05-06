Chavez is starting Friday's game against the Brewers, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Chavez's first eight appearances of the season have come as a reliever, and he's posted a 2.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB in 12.2 innings. However, he'll draw the start in Friday's series opener against Milwaukee after Bryce Elder and Kyle Muller were recently demoted. The right-hander made just four starts in 2021, so it's possible he moves back to the bullpen following Friday's outing.