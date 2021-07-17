Chaves (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit and a walk while striking out two over an inning as he took the loss against the Rays on Friday.

Chavez entered to begin extra innings and ended up allowing an RBI single to Austin Meadows to give the Rays a 7-6 lead. Atlanta was unable to extend or end the game in the bottom half of the frame, setting up Chavez for his second loss of the year. Since debuting for Atlanta on June 24, the 37-year-old owns a 2.08 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings.