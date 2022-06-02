Franklin will miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Franklin, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, had appeared in 15 games for Double-A Mississippi prior to injuring his elbow in late April, hitting an unimpressive .236/.333/.400 while striking out 27.3 percent of the time. He'd also struggled with strikeouts at the High-A level the year prior, whiffing 28.3 percent of the time. Missing most of this season won't help his development, but he's expected to be ready for next year's spring training and will continue his push towards the big leagues.