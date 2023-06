Atlanta signed Aguilar to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Aguilar was released by the Athletics on June 4, and the veteran first baseman has found a new home a little over a week later. The 32-year-old slashed .221/.281/.325 with five homers over 36 games with Oakland before he was booted off the roster. Aguilar could provide bench help for Atlanta in 2023, but they'll have to add him to the 40-man roster in order to promote him to the big-league club.