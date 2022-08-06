site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Jesus Cruz: Outrighted to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Cruz was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Cruz owns a 6.23 ERA and 6:3 K:BB in 8.2 major-league innings this season. Now that he's no longer on the 40-man roster, he's one step further away from getting his next chance at the highest level.
