Atlanta optioned Lara to minor-league camp Thursday.

Lara got a cup of coffee in the majors last season but didn't make an appearance. The 23-year-old was moved to a relief role in the minors in 2025 and will continue to work on throwing more strikes at Triple-A Gwinnett. The hard-throwing Lara struck out 104 over 68.2 frames between Double-A Columbus and Gwinnett last season but also walked 65 and held a 7.73 ERA.