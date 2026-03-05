Braves' Jhancarlos Lara: Cut from big-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta optioned Lara to minor-league camp Thursday.
Lara got a cup of coffee in the majors last season but didn't make an appearance. The 23-year-old was moved to a relief role in the minors in 2025 and will continue to work on throwing more strikes at Triple-A Gwinnett. The hard-throwing Lara struck out 104 over 68.2 frames between Double-A Columbus and Gwinnett last season but also walked 65 and held a 7.73 ERA.
More News
-
Braves' Jhancarlos Lara: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Jhancarlos Lara: Receives big-league promotion•
-
Braves' Jhancarlos Lara: Shifted to bullpen•
-
Braves' Jhancarlos Lara: Jumps up to Double-A•
-
Braves' Jhancarlos Lara: Moves past hamstring injury•
-
Braves' Jhancarlos Lara: Out with oblique injury•