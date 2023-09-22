Lara posted a 3.02 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 47.2 innings over his final 10 starts across Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome.

Only two of those starts came at High-A, but he struck out 12 batters in 4.2 innings in his final start of the year Sept. 7 against Asheville, so Lara was up to the challenge after a late-season promotion. A 6-foot-3 righty with spin proficiency and a fastball that should eventually sit in the mid-90s, Lara's strikeout upside and potential team context is pretty alluring, especially in deeper dynasty leagues.