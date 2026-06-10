Braves' Jhancarlos Lara: Moved off 40-man roster

Atlanta designated Lara for assignment Wednesday.

Lara was a roster casualty with Atlanta needing to clear a 40-man spot for first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez, who was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move. A 23-year-old righty, Lara was up with Atlanta for a brief spell last September but didn't get the chance to make his big-league debut. He had pitched exclusively for Double-A Columbus thus far in 2026, logging an 8.22 ERA, 2.65 WHIP and 21:29 K:BB in 15.1 innings.