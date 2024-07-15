Lara (oblique) has compiled a 5.28 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 45:30 K:BB in 44.1 innings since reporting to High-A Rome on May 2.

Though he didn't open the season on Rome's injured list, he missed all of April while he completed his recovery from an oblique strain. Lara seems to have avoided any setbacks on the health front since joining Rome's rotation, but he's gotten off to a rough start to the season thanks in large part to his bloated 14.1 percent walk rate. The 21-year-old will likely need to improve his control if he's to stick on a starter's developmental track, but Lara probably has at least a couple of years to iron things out before Atlanta would contemplate shifting him to a relief role.