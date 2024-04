Lara has been held back in extended spring training to begin the minor-league season as he recovers from an oblique strain, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Lara is one of the few high-upside prospects left in Atlanta's farm system, but he'll have to wait a few weeks before he makes his season debut. The 6-foot-3 righty only logged 9.1 innings at High-A Rome last season after pitching 72 innings at Single-A Augusta, so he'll presumably head back to Rome once he's fully healthy.