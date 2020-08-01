Chacin was designated for assignment by the Braves on Saturday.
Chacin opted out of his minor-league contract with the Twins before the season began in order to sign a major-league deal with the Braves, but he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster after making two relief appearances. The right-hander was sharp in his first start but struggled in Friday's contest. Over five innings, Chacin recorded a 7.20 ERA and 1.80 WHIP to begin the season. It's unclear whether he'll find a spot on another team's roster for the rest of the 2020 season.