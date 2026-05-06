Atlanta selected Jarvis's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Outfielder Jose Azocar was designated for assignment in order to clear room on the 40-man roster for Jarvis, who will be making his MLB debut if and when he gets into a game. Though he's primarily been used at shortstop during his minor-league career, Jarvis has experience at second base and third base and is likely to serve as a utility infielder for Atlanta. Jarvis showed excellent contact skills, plate discipline and speed during his time with Gwinnett this season, posting a .305/.418/.445 batting line while notching 15 steals in 17 attempts over 153 plate appearances.