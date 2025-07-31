The Tigers traded Jarvis to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for Rafael Montero.

Jarvis has spent all of 2025 with the Tigers' Double-A affiliate in Erie, slashing .242/.316/.336 with 29 RBI, 37 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 77 games. His bat hasn't been too impressive throughout his minor-league career, but the 24-year-old can play every infield position, which makes him valuable in an Atlanta farm system that is short on viable position players.