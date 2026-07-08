Braves' Jim Jarvis: Sitting after three straight starts

Jarvis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Jarvis had started at shortstop in each of Atlanta's last three games, but after going 2-for-10 with a walk and an RBI during that stretch, he'll retreat to the bench while Jorge Mateo covers the position Wednesday. Jarvis and Mateo will likely share time at the position until Ronald Acuna's (hamstring) eventual return from the 10-day injured list allows Atlanta to move Mauricio Dubon from the corner outfield and into an everyday role at shortstop.